Jenny-May Clarkson comes to John Campbell's rescue during on-air malfunction

Less than an hour after being officially announced as Breakfast's permanent news presenter Jenny-May Clarkson was thrown a challenge that deviated from the script.
Returning to air after a commercial break on the show this morning presenter John Campbell didn't realise he was on air and discovered he had an issue with his earpiece.
Campbell asked Clarkson to come and help him attach his earpiece, which she did with her usual professionalism, before John starting interviewing the next guest on the show.