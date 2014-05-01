TODAY |

Jennifer Lawrence ties the knot with Cooke Maroney in star studded ceremony

Bang Showbiz
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have tied the knot in Rhode Island.

The Oscar-winning actress and the New York City-based art gallerist were married yesterday, joined by some of Jennifer's showbiz pals.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Among the A-listers in attendance were Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, who all enjoyed a late-night bite Friday evening in a private dining room at Scarpetta at Gurney's Newport."

Other big-name stars rumoured to have attended the ceremony included the likes of Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller, and director David O. Russell, who has helmed some of Jennifer's best-known movies.

Many of the wedding guests were staying at Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina prior to the ceremony.

An insider previously shared: "Guests were so excited to be running into each other ahead of the big event.

"Everyone seemed so excited about the wedding. It's going to be such a fun party."

Jennifer, 29 - who previously dated actor Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky - and Cooke got engaged in February, after less than 12 months of dating.

