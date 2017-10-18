Jennifer Lawrence injured as stunt goes wrong on film set

Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly suffered an injury on the set of her new movie.

The Oscar-winning actress was busy shooting 'Don’t Look Up' when glass exploded on the set and struck her in the face.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "An explosion was set up for a stunt in which glass shatters.

"It was a stunt in which the glass was supposed to shatter - but it injured her."

Jennifer, 30, suffered some injuries and the glass came perilously close to hitting her in the eye.

But despite being shaken-up by the incident, she's expected to be fine and filming is set to resume.

The acclaimed actress stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Netflix movie, and the political satire is expected to be released later this year.

Jennifer is currently one of the best-paid actresses in the movie business, but she previously insisted she's not been changed by fame.

She said: "I’m still the same person that I’ve always been, but it does make it hard sometimes to adjust to being followed around and also to deal with this image that people have of you.

"That’s when you realise how important it is to have really good friends and keep them close to you. It has made me grow up and I’m trying to be a good example for all the people who believe in me and have supported me while I’ve been building my career."

Despite the intense pressure she faces, Jennifer remains determined to speak her mind in public.

She explained: "I like to be spontaneous and it’s hard for me to hold back how I feel or what I think about certain things.