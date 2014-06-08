TODAY |

Jennifer Aniston thinks Friends cast would be game for a reunion show

Bang Showbiz
Former Friends actress Jennifer Aniston would be interested in a reunion, and she even suggested her co-stars would also be on board to reprise their roles.

The 50-year-old actress - who played Rachel Green in the classic sitcom which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 - has admitted "everything could happen" and suggested her former co-stars would all be interested in a comeback.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: "Ohhhkay. Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this.

"I would do it... The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I'm sure. Listen. Anything could happen."

Jennifer - who starred in the show alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry - hasn't shied away from the idea of a reunion in the past, and she joked that stranger things have happened.

During another interview with the daytime chat show host, she previously quipped: "Anything is a possibility, Ellen. Anything. I mean, George Clooney got married."

Although the Horrible Bosses actress thinks her castmates would be up for reprising their roles, Lisa - who played Phoebe Buffay - recently dismissed the idea as "sad".

The 55-year-old star explained: "They're rebooting everything. I don't know how that works with Friends, though. That was about people in their twenties, thirties. The show isn't about people in their forties, fifties. And if we have the same problems, that's just sad."

And David, 51, has similarly echoed that sentiment in the past that claimed the cast are just too old to play the same characters.

The actor - who had the part of Ross Gellar in the sitcom - previously said: "Look, the thing is, I just don't know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers.

"I doubt it -- I really doubt it. But thank you for asking, and moving on!"

