TODAY |

Jay Z's 99 problems include an online Australian kids store that he's suing for copyright

AAP
More From
Entertainment
Australia
Music

Grammy-award winning rapper Jay-Z is causing 99 problems for an Australian retailer accused of profiting from his name and music.

The US billionaire is suing retailer The Little Homie for knowingly infringing on his trademarks and misleading conduct, including selling the book "AB to Jay-Z".

The conduct is "flagrant, glaring and contumelious", court documents filed in the Federal Court of Victoria last week show.

The online retailer raised $8000 on Kickstarter to publish a picture book called "AB to Jay-Z", which refers to well-known rap musicians to teach the alphabet.

In his suit, Jay-Z, legally named Shawn Carter, claims the retailer knowingly attempted to trade off his reputation and breached copyright of lyrics in the hit song 99 Problems.

The back of the book includes the quote "If you're having alphabet problems I feel bad for you son, I got 99 problems but my ABCs ain't one".

Jay-Z's song famously opened with "If you're having girl problems, I feel bad for you son, I got 99 problems but a bitch ain't one."

The retailer and its director Jessica Chiha are listed as respondents in the case.

Documents show Jay-Z's legal team believe the company and Ms Chiha "are deliberately and knowingly using the intellectual property of Mr Carter for their own commercial gain".

The lawyers said the retailer and director deliberately and knowingly attempted to trade off the reputation of the rapper, who is married to Beyonce.

Using the Jay-Z name, image and wording "calculated to injure, has injured and is continuing to injure the reputation and goodwill of Mr Carter", according to the documents.

The company was asked to stop selling products in March 2018 and despite exchanges with the rapper's lawyers there was no resolution.
Lawyers for Jay-Z and The Little Homie have been contacted for comment.

Rapper Jay Z Source: Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
Australia
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:17
Revealed: The most affordable place in New Zealand for first-home buyers
2
People dumping unwanted goods outside Hospice op shops costing them thousands of dollars a year
3
Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips dismissively reverses six as he smashes 156 in Auckland win
4
Ben Stokes proud and respectful of his Māori heritage as he jokes 'I can’t say where the Māori is'
5
Seven Sharp takes close up look at the health issue of male boobs
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

University lecturer arrested in Australia, accused of sending threatening notes to herself

Five-year-old girl found in hot car in NSW placed in induced coma

Kiwi Jane Campion's The Piano named best movie ever directed by a woman
01:18

Rugby Australia boss pens apology to RWC organisers for Wallabies' behaviour - report