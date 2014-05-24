Jay Z declared hip-hop's first billionaire by Forbes

Forbes magazine has declared Jay-Z is hip-hop's first billionaire -- and Forbes admits a billion dollars may be conservative.

Forbes notes that Jay-Z made his money by starting his own label, Roc-A-Fella Records; launching his own clothing line, Rocawear; creating his own cognac, D'Usse'; co-owning a talent agency, Roc Nation; and leading a streaming service, Tidal.

Besides that, he invests well. Jay-Z owns a NZ$105.7 million stake in Uber as well as NZ$75.5 million in real estate and NZ$105.7 million in art.