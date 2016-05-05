 

Jay-Z and Beyonce drop surprise new album

Jay-Z and Beyonce are keeping up a family tradition, dropping a surprise album before anyone knew it was coming.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 2: Singer, Beyonce and Rapper, Jay-Z attend the Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 2, 2016 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Andrew Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 2, 2016.

The couple released a joint album that touches on the rapper's disgust at this year's Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings.

The nine-track album "Everything Is Love" dropped Saturday on the Tidal music streaming service that Jay-Z partially owns.

The album features Beyonce rapping on songs more than she has done on previous releases.

One song that has a profanity in its title includes Jay-Z lashing out at the Grammys. He was the top nominee at February's awards show, but left empty-handed.

The rapper also says he turned down the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, rapping that the league needs him more than he needs them.

Blue Ivy ends the song "BOSS" with a shout-out to her 1-year-old brother and sister, Rumi and Sir.

In 2013, Beyonce released the self-titled album "Beyonce" without any notice.

