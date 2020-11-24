Jason Momoa surprises seven-year-old cancer patient with a one-on-one FaceTime

Jason Momoa surprised a seven-year-old cancer patient with a one-on-one FaceTime call.

Jason Momoa and Danny Sheehan. Source: Instagram/@Prideofgypsies

The Aquaman star reached out to a boy named Danny Sheehan after he saw a clip of the youngster unwrapping a toy from the hit Marvel movie, and decided to do something nice to brighten his day.

The video was posted earlier this month by a Facebook page chronicling Danny’s battle with pineoblastoma, which is a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer that he’s had since 2017.

Jason was so moved by the clip that he decided to FaceTime Danny himself and spend some time talking to him.

In a video uploaded to Instagram of their conversation, Jason said: “Hi, beautiful boy! I have been hearing about you all over, from all of my friends. And I wanted to call you and say hi and see how you’re doing.”

Later on in the video, Jason told Danny all about his oceanic adventures as Aquaman, and pledged to take the youngster dolphin riding one day.

And in the caption, he wrote: “So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer.

I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him. If you would like to help out and read more about his story and his family his go fund me is in my IG story and LINK IN BIO . Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident ! Aloha J (sic)”