Jared Leto reveals he 'nearly died' in terrifying rock climbing fall

The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to reveal that he had a close call while climbing with Free Solo's Alex Honnold in Nevada, when his rope got cut by a rock.

Actor Jared Leto says he "nearly died" in a terrifying rock climbing fall. Source: Jared Leto / Twitter

Jared shared a picture of the rope on Twitter and wrote: "Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died.

"Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below.

"It was a strange moment - less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall.

"But we made it through and lived to see another day. Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night..."

This is not Jared's first near death experience while rock climbing; in 2017 he revealed he nearly tumbled over the edge of Taft Point at Yosemite National.

He said: "I almost died recently. I've been close a few times in my life. There was a moment in Yosemite where I was hanging off Taft Point, which is about 3000 feet, overlooking the valley ... I remember having a very direct conversation with myself.

"About the inefficiency of losing my mind. About how important it is for survival, it was to stay as calm as I could."

Despite almost dying, Jared said he would not give up on the dangerous sport, because it's taught him so much.