Jared Leto finds out about coronavirus pandemic after 12 days isolated in desert

Jared Leto only just learned about the coronavirus pandemic - because he was on a desert "totally isolated" for 12 days.

The Suicide Squad actor took to Twitter to share his shock at finding out that the world had "changed forever" since the last time he was home, and signed off his message by "sending positive energy to all".

He wrote: "Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc.

"We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. "Walked out yesterday into a very different world.

"One that's been changed forever.

"Mind blowing - to say the least. I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on."