Jane Campion wins best director at Venice Film Festival

New Zealand's Jane Campion has won the Silver Lion prize for best director at the Venice Film Festival for The Power of The Dog.

The 1920 frontier film saga was filmed in New Zealand last year and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst.

The win boosts Campion's chances at the Oscars, where in 1993 she was nominated for Best Director and Best Picture for The Piano.

That movie also won Campion an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actress for Holly Hunter and Best Supporting Actress for Anna Paquin.

The awards ceremony wrapped up the 11-day movie marathon, with critics calling the line-up one of the best in years as many films had been held back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is amazing that you managed to make this happen," Campion said.