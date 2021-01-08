TODAY |

Jamiroquai singer denies social media claims he was among the 'freaks' rioting on Capitol Hill

Source:  1 NEWS

The lead singer of British funk bank Jamiroquai has denied being part of the pro-Donald Trump mob that rioted in Washington, D.C.'s Capitol building yesterday.

Jay Kay was mistaken for Donald Trump supporter Jake Angeli, whose face paint and hat with horns was similar to the British singer’s stage look. Source: Instagram/@jamiroquaihq

People on social media saw a likeness between Jay Kay and Jake Angeli, whose face paint and hat with horns bore somewhat of a resemblance to the 90s music star.

"Now some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington but I'm afraid I wasn't with all those freaks," Kay said in a video posted to Twitter, which he captioned "loving the headgear, but not sure that's my crowd. Stay safe everyone."

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. Source: Associated Press

Angeli was among the protestors who descended on Washington, D.C., as lawmakers prepared to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

The process was completed a number of hours late, after rioters stormed the Capitol, among them Angeli, a Trump supporter and follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory. 

Angeli is now one of many wanted by the FBI and Washington police for their roles in the disturbances. 

