Jamie Lynn Spears 'proud' of sister Britney speaking about conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears is “so proud” of her older sister Britney Spears for speaking out about her conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn Spears. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Toxic hitmaker recently appeared in court to slam her “traumatising” conservatorship – which has seen her father, Jamie Spears, control her personal and financial affairs since 2008 – in a bid to have a judge get her out of her situation.

And following her comments, her younger sister Jamie Lynn has said she is always supporting her sibling behind the scenes.

In a lengthy video message published to her Instagram Story, the Zoey 101 star said: "I just want to take a second to address a few things. The only reason I hadn't before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do. But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feeI I need to say.

“Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls***. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

Jamie Lynn, 30, went on to say she’s “proud” of her sister for “requesting new counsel” in her conservatorship, and said she is “praying” Britney finds happiness.

Britney Spears attends the 4th Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Source: Bang Showbiz

She added: "Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after.

“I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago - oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters.

"If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 per cent because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all."

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Britney said in her court testimony that her conservatorship has made her “depressed”.

She said: “I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I am traumatised. I just want my life back.