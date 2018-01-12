 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


James Franco a no show at Critics' Choice Awards as sexual misconduct allegations swirl

share

Source:

Associated Press

James Franco, who had new sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him earlier in the day, was among the early winners at the Critics' Choice Awards today, but the actor wasn't on hand to accept his award.

The actor is the latest leading man of Hollywood to be caught up in the scandal.
Source: 1 NEWS

Franco won best actor in a comedy film for his starring turn in "The Disaster Artist" at the end of an hour long pre-telecast during which a dozen awards were presented.

The film wasn't deemed the best comedy, though: That award went to "The Big Sick".

More women level sexual misconduct allegations against actor James Franco

Actress Olivia Munn is hosting the gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, where a cast of celebrity presenters will announce film and TV critics' picks for the best work of 2017.

Guillermo del Toro's Cold War fantasy romance "The Shape of Water" leads all nominees with 14 bids. It's up for best picture, along with "The Big Sick," ''Call Me By Your Name," ''Darkest Hour," ''Dunkirk," ''The Florida Project," ''Get Out," ''Lady Bird," ''The Post" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

The top TV nominee is "Feud: Bette and Joan" with six nods. Other leading contenders include "Big Little Lies" and "Fargo."

"This Is Us," ''The Handmaid's Tale," ''Stranger Things," ''Game of Thrones," ''The Crown" and "American Gods" are up for best drama series. Competing in the comedy category are: "black-ish," ''The Big Bang Theory," ''GLOW," ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," ''Modern Family" and "Patriot."

"Get Out," ''Coco" and "Big Little Lies" each won two awards during the pre-telecast. "Get Out" won for original screenplay and best sci-fi or horror film. "Coco" claimed top prizes for original song and animated feature. "Big Little Lies," which brought supporting actor honors to Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern.

Chris Hemsworth, Kaley Cuoco, Anthony Anderson, Nick Jonas, Kate Bosworth and Alison Brie are among the stars set to present at the ceremony, which will be broadcast on the CW network.

The 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards will also feature the second annual #SeeHer award, which recognizes an individual for challenging gender stereotypes. "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot will accept the award from director Patty Jenkins.

Related

Movies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:50
1
The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt's life support turned off after devasting Boxing Day car crash

00:30
2
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves has the ball against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game on January 10, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Watch: 'That mother f***** is strong!' Timberwolves star blown away by Steven Adams' physicality


3

Hitchhiking woman trying to get a ride to Napier ends up getting arrested when helpful motorist drops her at police station

4
Auckland waterfront.

Hot in the city! No relief in sight for sleepless Aucklanders struggling through muggy January nights

5
The US President also suggested his predecessor had wire-tapped his phones.

'Wanted me to cut the ribbon-NO!' - Trump blames Obama for cancelling first official visit to Britain

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.

Waikawa Beach in New Zealand, photo token by Canon 5D mark III at 2016

Heavy rain still to come for some places before weather fines up for the weekend around NZ

Next week may see another spell of heavy rain affecting the country from another low forming out to the west.

Hitchhiking woman trying to get a ride to Napier ends up getting arrested when helpful motorist drops her at police station

A set of interesting events led to the woman spending a night in police cells on existing charges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 