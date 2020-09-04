James Brown's daughter says Chadwick Boseman made their family 'very proud'

James Brown's daughter called Chadwick Boseman "the epitome of Black excellence" at a public tribute to the Black Panther star in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina today.

A viewing of Black Panther was held at an outdoor amphitheatre where people practised social distancing.

Most attendees wore masks, while others -- mostly kids -- dressed up in Black Panther costumes.

Some artwork of Boseman was displayed onstage during the tribute.

"He is the epitome of Black excellence," said Deanna Brown-Thomas, the daughter of legendary singer James Brown and president of her father's family foundation. She remembered when Boseman visited her family in Augusta, Georgia, before the actor portrayed her father in the 2014 film "Get on Up."

Boseman was a playwright who acted and directed in theatre before playing the Marvel Comics character King T'Challa in "Black Panther," which became one of the top-grossing films in history.

He also wowed audiences in his portrayal of other Black icons, including Jackie Robinson in "42" and Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall," and shined in other films such as Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods."

Brown-Thomas joked about how her family teased Boseman for being too tall to play her father. But she said Boseman was perfect for the role, admiring his humility as a high-profile actor.