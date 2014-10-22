 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


James Bond star Daniel Craig to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Daniel Craig is set to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Daniel Craig appears in Casino Royale.

The 50-year-old 'James Bond' star - who has played the titular secret agent since 2006's 'Casino Royale' - will join the likes of 'Ocean's 8' actress Anne Hathaway and screen legend Robert De Niro in receiving the honour.

The official James Bond Twitter wrote: "Congratulations to Daniel Craig who has been selected as one of the recipients of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019."

Chairman of the Walk of Fame Vin Di Bona said: "The Walk Of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honourees to the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The committee always tries to select a group of talented honourees that appeal in various genres of the entertainment world.

"I feel the committee has outdone themselves and I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections. We are excited to see each and every honouree's face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood's most famous walkway!"

Also in the the Motion Pictures category is 'The Shape of Water' director Guillermo del Toro and 'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o.

The Recording category sees the likes of Michael Buble, Pink and Cypress Hill, as well as Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris selected.

Whilst R&B legend Jackie Wilson - who died in 1984 at the age of 49 - will be awarded a posthumous honour.

Those who have been chosen will have up to two years to pick a date for their star-unveiling ceremony.

Craig's Hollywood Walk of Fame honour comes as he prepares to play 007 one last time in 2019, in the Danny-Boyle directed Bond 25.

Related

Movies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Troy George Skinner

NZ man shot by 14-year-old girl's mother in US had knife, pepper spray and duct tape on him, police allege

00:39
2
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

00:52
3
The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

Watch: Winston Peters and Simon Bridges leave Parliament in fits of laughter as they trade bus analogies in debate over strike action

4
DENVER, CO - JUNE 23: Martin Taupau of New Zealand passes the ball during a Rugby League Test Match between England and the New Zealand Kiwis at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on June 23, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Russell Lansford/Getty Images)

'By far the worst airline ever!' - Kiwis forward Martin Taupau hits out at United Airlines after being stranded in Denver

00:18
5
Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

02:02
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

The Housing Minister had to clarify Labour's policy numerous times during Parliament's Question Time today.

Expectant mothers 'really nervous' about nurses' strikes

Patients caught up in the looming nurses' strikes are facing an uncertain future as DHBs rush to get contingency plans in place.

00:52
The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

Watch: Winston Peters and Simon Bridges leave Parliament in fits of laughter as they trade bus analogies in debate over strike action

The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

01:38
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Another wintery blast with this one moving towards the north, parts of the South Island experiencing a lot of snow

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:07
Gaylene Chambers started autism awareness clothing line Chambers & Co for her autistic son Rikki last year.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the Auckland mum encouraging acceptance of autism with t-shirt designs

Phrases like 'Keep calm I'm autistic', 'Autism isn't contagious, but a smile is', and 'Autism is my superpower' drive home the message of empowerment and acceptance.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 