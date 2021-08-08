Jack Tame rushes from Q+A set to host TVNZ's Olympics

In a mad dash between programmes, Q+A's Jack Tame bounced from studio to studio as he rushed over to join the last day of the Tokyo Olympics coverage.

Finishing up hosting his current affairs show in the morning, he had mere minutes to get from A to B before the cameras started rolling.

"Hardest working man in television!" Toni Street cheered as the studio crew hurriedly put a mic on Tame.

Q+A's Jack Tame dashes between studios. Source: Q+A