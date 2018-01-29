Jacinda Ardern, once a DJ at Laneway, returns as Prime Minister

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Crowds at the reggae festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend, spurred on by artist Fiji.
Watch the Grammy Awards live from New York City on TVNZ 2 today.
Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.
A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.
The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ