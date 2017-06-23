 

'I've got it under control' - new Netflix drama about anorexia set to cause controversy

A controversial new Netflix film that has raised concerns that it is glamorising eating disorders will drop on the streaming service next month.

To the Bone follows the journey of a teenaged girl who is battling anorexia and attends an eating disorder clinic as part of her recovery.
To the Bone follows the journey of teenager Ellen, played by actress Lily Collins, who signs up to attend an eating disorder treatment programme for anorexia and meets a doctor who challenges her to fight her condition.

The trailer shows the 20-year-old eating less and less food and counting calories before she attends a doctor's appointment, where she is told "I'm not going to treat you if you are not interested in living."

The line, "I've got it under control" is constantly used throughout the trailer, when it is obvious her eating disorder is consuming her. 

While the film follows her treatment process to get healthy, people have taken to Twitter to slam the series, saying it is "completely unrealistic". 

"This is so f****ing wrong.this is not okay. Why do people continue to make TV shows/movies that are completely unrealistic, triggering, and just romanticize mental illnesses??? Even after the response to 13 RW yet you're still willing to push it all the same? F***ing cancel this before you do anymore damage," one Twitter user said. 

"I can see what Netflix are trying to do with To the Bone but I can see it causing more harm than good," another said. 

While some took to social media to express their anger over the series, others said it will highlight and bring awareness to an illness that affects people of all ages. 

A Twitter user said,"To the Bone - this Netflix series is going to hit home but I'm so glad there's more awareness of what it is like living with Anorexia."

"The mental health of viewers should not come second to the entertainment/plot of a show or movie. It needs to come first," one tweet read. 

Ms Collins lost a significant amount of weight for the role and continues to speak publicly about her own battle with anorexia.

"I’ve always strived to start conversations about taboo subjects with young women … having suffered from an eating disorder does not define me, I’m not ashamed of my past," she recently told People Magazine. 

"I used to see healthy as this image of what I thought perfect looked like — the perfect muscle definition."

"But healthy now is how strong I feel. It’s a beautiful change, because if you’re strong and confident, it doesn’t matter what muscles are showing.

"Today I love my shape. My body is the shape it is because it holds my heart."

The show is the latest controversial series to be released on Netflix, following the release of 13 Reasons Why, which addressed teen suicide. 

