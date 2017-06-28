'It's a triumph of the highest order' - Kiwi Split Enz legend gushes about Lorde's massive Billboard achievement

Kiwi music legend Mike Chunn congratulated Lorde on her high-scale achievement after her album Melodrama nabbed the top spot in the US Billboard Top 200, a feat never achieved by a New Zealand artist before.

"It's a triumph of the highest order," Chunn said.

Chunn, who previously played in Spilt Enz and Citzen Band and is the head of Play It Strange, an organisation which promotes songwriting in schools, first saw Lorde perform when she was only 12.