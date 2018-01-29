 

'It's their loss' says Jacinda Ardern as Lorde not asked to perform at Grammys

The Prime Minister says Lorde is fantastic and an amazing live performer.
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

00:39
2
Crowds at the One Love Festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend.

Watch: Kiwi crowd erupts into beautiful sing-along of E Papa Waiari at One Love Festival

00:27
3
Many of the stars are wearing white roses to support equality.

LIVE: Grammy Awards underway with Lorde nominated for Album of the Year

4
Sign.

One dead and five in hospital after fiery crash near Queenstown

00:15
5
The son of ex-All Black Eroni made his presence known as NZ finished fifth in Sydney.

NZ rookie Caleb Clarke dazzles with stunning solo try against Fiji on sevens debut

Crowds at the reggae festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend, spurred on by artist Fiji.

Watch the Grammy Awards live from New York City on TVNZ 2 today.


00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.


 
