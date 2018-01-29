'It's their loss' - Jacinda Ardern backs Lorde after her Grammy Award performance snub

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says "it's their loss" that the Grammy Awards will not feature Lorde performing at today's ceremony in New York.

Lorde's second album Melodrama has been nominated for Album of the Year at this year's Grammy awards and she is the only female artist in the category.

According to Variety, Lorde was the only artist in the category not asked to do a solo performance, which has sparked concerns about sexism in the industry. Lorde is up against Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and Bruno Mars for the award.

Visiting the Laneway music festival in Auckland today, Ms Ardern was asked her reaction to Lorde not being offered a spot to perform when she's the only female nominated in the category.

"Oh look, I'd be interested in whether or not Lorde sees that as an issue. In mean, in fact [she's] probably just revelling in the nomination," Ms Ardern replied.

"I think it's their loss. She's fantastic and such an amazing live performer. But I think we should all be proud that she's there," she added.

Lorde's mother Sonja Yelich tweeted on Friday "this says it all -" followed by an excerpt from the New York Times that reads, "Of the 899 people nominated in the last six Grammy Awards, the report found 9 per cent were women. This year, Lorde is the only woman nominated for album of the year; she is not scheduled to perform."

Lorde is no stranger to the Grammy spotlight - she performed her hit-single Royals in 2014 for which she won Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year.

She was also nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album in the same year at just 17 years old.