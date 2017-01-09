 

'It's quite frightening acting with her' – Hugh Grant dishes on working with Meryl Streep

The British actor is nominated for his leading performance in Florence Foster Jenkins.
Close to 70 firefighters have been called to fight a blaze in a West Auckland factory.

Almost 70 firefighters tackle factory blaze in West Auckland

'It could have blown up' - Shortland Street star helps rescue man trapped in blazing car

The actors are all friends, but this reaction to the La La Land actor's win was certainly one out of the bag.

Watch: Actors Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield lock lips in crowd as Ryan Gosling wins Golden Globe

Streep delivered an emotional critique of Donald Trump's treatment of a disabled journalist.

Golden night for La La Land at the Globes – but Meryl Streep delivers the standout moment

Victim of vicious attack dies over a year after beating outside Denny's restaurant

Bill English says a decision was made not to attend in light of high-profile events at previous Waitangi Day commemorations at Te Tii Marae.

Watch: Bill English explains Waitangi snub, says Kiwis 'cringe' at annual protests, keen for day 'we're proud of'

The Prime Minister says the decision of the marae's committee not to let him speak is disrespectful.

The Westworld star told women they shouldn’t wear a dress if they don’t want to, saying "your worth is more than that".

Golden Globes red carpet: 'Dresses aren't a requirement' - actress Evan Rachel Wood explains why she suited up

The stars turned out at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in their best threads ahead of the 74th Golden Globes.

Atlanta will be left with a few battered bodies after Adams muscled up in the paint and didn't stop for anyone.

You can vote: OKC Thunder campaigning to make Steven Adams New Zealand's first ever NBA All Star

Posters, video highlights and advertisements have all been used to promote the big Kiwi - but how do everyday New Zealand fans get in on voting for Adams?

Esteban Santiago is accused of killing five people at the international airport on Saturday.

Graphic warning: New footage shows eerie moment man casually opens fire in baggage claim area of Florida airport

Esteban Santiago is facing federal charges in the aftermath of the shooting that killed five people.

A family were ecstatic when a pod of orcas decided to swim near their boat off the Coromandel yesterday.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

The family couldn't contain their excitement as about 10 whales swam around the craft.


 
