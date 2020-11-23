'It's just managed here' - US actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt arrives in NZ, praises Covid response

Hollywood movie star Joseph Gordon-Levitt surprised and delighted Wellingtonians yesterday after unexpectedly hosting a screening at a local cinema.

The actor, who has starred in films including Inception and 10 Things I Hate About You, has been in New Zealand as part of his latest project.

Yesterday, Gordon-Levitt invited locals in Wellington to join him to a screening of David Fincher's Mank at The Roxy Cinema, in Miramar.

"I'm incredibly grateful to be here where there's not the pandemic, it's just managed here," he said on his Instagram story.

"It's my first time going to a cinema in nine months or something, since before the pandemic hit. And I'm really excited to go."

Keen fans quickly flocked to buy tickets, with The Roxy Cinema writing on Facebook: "Well that sold out fast."