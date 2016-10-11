It's confirmed! Bruno Mars is coming to New Zealand

US hit maker Bruno Mars is bringing his world tour to New Zealand next year.

There was high levels of speculation last week that the Grammy award winner may be coming Down Under after Live Nation Australia and New Zealand posted a teaser video on social media, telling fans to "stay tuned."

The video has had more than 19,000 views and thousands of fans commented their excitement about the possibility of the singer coming here.

Mars last performed in Auckland in 2014.

He has sold over 170 million singles and over 26 million albums worldwide over his career.

He is currently touring in the UK and will make his way to the rest of Europe in May.

Live Nation says Bruno Mars will be performing on February 27 and 28 2018 at Auckland's Spark Arena.