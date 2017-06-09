'It's been a big dream of mine to see movies translated into Maori' - Taika Waititi seeks actress to play Moana in Te Reo dubbing

Taika Waititi is on a quest to find a princess in Aotearoa after the New Zealand film director announced today he was searching for a girl to play Moana in the upcoming Te Reo Maori dubbing of the Disney movie.

Waititi, who was an initial screenwriter of the hit Disney movie, said he was on the hunt to find a girl who was fluent in Te Reo but could also hit all the high notes.

"It's been a big dream of mine to see mainstream movies translated into Te Reo Maori," he said.

"For indigenous audiences to hear films in their own language is a huge deal, helping to normalise the native voice and give a sense of identification.

"It also encourages our youth to continue with their love and learning of the language, letting them know their culture has a place in the world."

Initial auditions need to be submitted online, with hopefuls adding a video of them speaking dialogue from the translated script as well as a performance of the movie's most well recognised song, How Far I'll Go.

Original Moana voice actress Auli'i Cravalho was discovered for the film in much the same process with the previously unheard of Disney star being the very last person to audition for the role.

The selected voice actress will work alongside original cast members Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Jemaine Clement (Tamatoa), who will all reprise their roles for the Maori version.

Waititi, whose recent projects in film include the highly-acclaimed Hunt for the Wilderpeople and eagerly-anticipated third installment in Marvel's Thor franchise, Thor: Ragnarok, will be creating the dubbing through his Matewa Media Trust.