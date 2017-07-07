It's been 21 years since the Spice Girls released Wannabe – so Nicole Kidman and James Franco are putting out their own version

Breaking News
Source:Associated Press
Nicole Kidman, James Franco, Milo Ventimiglia and Alexander Skarsgard named their favorite Spice Girls star and reinterpret the group's Wannabe to celebrate the song's 21st anniversary.
Kidman, Brit Marling and Claire Foy agree they love Victoria Beckham - Posh Spice - and her fashion skills, while Franco, Skarsgaard and Johnny Flynn all admit to having had a crush on Emma Bunton, otherwise known as Baby Spice.
Brought together for the August issue of W Magazine, the stars giggle their way through the lyrics before reading the song to camera.
"Yo, I got this weird request," jokes Franco. "If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends."
Riz Ahmed, Rupert Friend, Millie Bobby Brown, Keri Russell, Sanaa Lathan and Jodie Comer also take part in the montage.
