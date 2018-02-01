Israeli rights group suing two New Zealanders over cancellation of Lorde's Tel Aviv concert

An Israeli legal rights group is suing two New Zealanders for allegedly convincing the pop singer Lorde to cancel her performance in Israel in what appears to be the first lawsuit filed under a contentious Israeli anti-boycott law.

The 2011 law opens the door to civil lawsuits against anyone calling for a boycott against Israel, including of lands it has occupied, if that call could knowingly lead to a boycott.

The law, which is part of Israel's fight against a global movement calling for boycotts against the Jewish state, allows for courts to impose damages against defendants.

Critics said the law would stifle free expression.

The rights group bringing the case, Shurat HaDin, claims the New Zealanders, one Jewish and one Palestinian, knew that their letter could trigger a boycott, making them open to a suit under the law.

The group, which filed the lawsuit in a Jerusalem court on Tuesday, is suing on behalf of three Israeli would-be concertgoers - Ayelet Wurtzel, Shoshana Steinbach and Ahuva Fogel - for about 13,000 US dollars in damages.

The two New Zealanders, Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab, penned an open letter to Lorde last year in which they urged her to "take a stand" and "join the artistic boycott of Israel".

The New Zealand singer-songwriter replied to a tweet of the letter saying "Noted! Been speaking (with) many people about this and considering all options.

"Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too."