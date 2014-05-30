 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Investigation into Kim Kardashian West's Paris robbery focusing on 'inside job'

share

Source:

Associated Press

French authorities have filed the first charges against a suspect in the armed jewellery heist of Kim Kardashian West, the Paris prosecutors' office says.

Kardashian West and Kanye West

Source: Bang Showbiz

Preliminary charges of armed robbery in an organised gang, kidnapping and criminal association were filed against a 63-year-old suspect, which the prosecutors' office named only as Yunice A.

Prosecutors also requested the suspect's continued detention.

Robbers are believed to have forced their way into the private apartment where Kardashian West was staying during Paris Fashion Week in October, tied up the reality TV star and stolen more than $14 million worth of jewellery.

Earlier, French authorities released three men and a woman who were among 17 suspects detained Monday. Ten suspects - nine men and one woman - remain in custody.

They included Gary Madar, 27, the brother of Kardashian West's Paris chauffeur.

Madar worked for the same car service company as his chauffeur brother Michael Madar, 40.

Authorities are focusing on the possibility that the robbery was an inside job.

Meanwhile, Kardashian West used Instagram to reveal that she's jetting to Dubai for her first major public appearance since the Paris ordeal - headlining a Friday masterclass by her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
Social media users are lashing out at Jetstar after a family was kicked off a flight from Bali to Adelaide, but the airline stands by its decision.

'It was an over-reaction by Jetstar' - passenger sticks up for family booted off flight after seat argument

00:16
2
7 News' Michael Scanlan asked Erica O’Donnell to spell her "first and last". She took it a bit literally.

Watch: 'No one has ever done that' - Australian reporter loses it after woman's hilarious interview fail

00:45
3
Presenter Amber Sherlock wasn’t happy Nine colleague Julie Snook was also dressed in white, and wasn't shy about letting her know.

Watch: 'There can't be three of us, I've made that clear' - bratty Aussie news anchor in epic tantrum after colleagues wear similar outfits

00:29
4
Adams' late block allowed his teammates to seal the crucial three points that defeated the Grizzlies 103-95.

Watch: Steven Adams comes up with huge match-turning play in final minutes against Grizzlies

5

One person dead after truck crash in Southland

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

03:30
Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

Antarctica puts on a very special show for an eclectic bunch set to mark a major milestone

Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

00:46
The Kiwi pop star is on the icy continent for a TEDx talk raising awareness of climate change.

Watch: Kiwi singer Gin Wigmore's tent building in Antarctica doesn't go quite to plan

Wigmore declared that her effort to pitch a tent was such a disaster she would leave it for someone else to sleep in.

00:40
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop

Amid warnings of their use in water and growing quality concerns, a pair's hilarious attempt to inflate one ends in disaster.


00:38
The man's actions have been condemned by Water Safety New Zealand, who say it is "extremely high risk".

Video: Boogie-boarder takes death-defying ride down Huka Falls, as shocked sightseers watch on

Water Safety NZ's CEO said the man's actions were "extremely high risk".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ