 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Inventory of Prince's estate, thought to be worth up to $300 million lists cash, property, gold bars

share

Source:

Associated Press

An inventory of Prince's estate submitted to a probate court in Minnesota shows he had acquired tens of millions of dollars' worth of real estate and other personal property before he died last year.

Much of the value of his estate hasn't been established yet, including unreleased recordings and videos from his vault, according to the Star Tribune.

David Bowie, Prince, Mohammad Ali and now George Michael – it was a turbulent year for the world’s superstars.
Source: 1 NEWS

Prince died April 21 of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl. He did not leave a will. His estate has been valued at between $US100 million ($NZ143 million) and $300 million ($NZ430 million), before taxes.

Carver County District Court records show that an asset inventory by Bremer Trust, the company overseeing the estate, lists a dozen properties in Carver and Hennepin counties with an estimated value of $25.4 million ($NZ36.4 million).

Lianne La Havas, in Auckland to open for Coldplay, narrates how she became friends with the music icon.
Source: Breakfast

It lists about $110,000 ($NZ157,000) in four bank accounts, as well as unclaimed property, capital credits and cash, and 67 10-ounce gold bars with a total value of nearly $840,000 ($NZ1.2 million).

In addition, Prince's companies, Paisley Park Enterprises Inc., NPG Records Inc., NPG Music Publishing and LotusFlow3r had more than $6 million ($NZ8.6 million) in cash on hand at the time of his death. NPG Records has an estimated $6.8 million ($NZ9.7 million)  in arbitration receivable.

Among items that haven't been assigned a value yet are Prince's musical instruments, jewelry collection, household furnishings, a 2006 Bentley and his iconic Purple Rain and Graffiti Bridge motorcycles. The value of Prince's trademarks and copyrights is also still unclear.

The next hearing in the probate case, scheduled for Friday, is expected to resolve a number of issues related to Prince's estate, including determination of heirs. Dozens of claims have emerged over the past several months.

Related

North America

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Te Puke man's swim ends in spinal injury

2
Police car night generic

One dead, another seriously injured after Auckland crash

00:47
3
Watch the jaw-dropping moment a playful pod of orcas swim around and under family boat in Matarangi.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

02:33
4
Kevin Sous was shot after pointing a sawn-off shotgun at police - who say they had no other choice.

History of violence for man shot by police in Whanganui

00:16
5
Nine homes were evacuated on the island after the fire yesterday.

Video: 'That's really going up now' - smoke billows from blaze on Auckland's Kawau Island

00:47
Watch the jaw-dropping moment a playful pod of orcas swim around and under family boat in Matarangi.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

The family couldn't contain their excitement as about 10 whales swam around the craft.

02:16
Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ