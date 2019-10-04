TODAY |

Inspiration behind Rhys Darby's second Buttons McGinty children's book revealed

Comedian Rhys Darby has published his second children’s book.

Buttons McGinty Book 2, is a sequel to his earlier children's book - The Top Secret Undercover Notes of Buttons McGinty.

Darby wrote and illustrated the book.

"I actually hand wrote the entire thing and did all the drawings myself like I was writing a journal, which it is, "he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.

He says in this book, Buttons McGinty 2 goes into another realm.

"It's another dimension, very similar to earth but he goes into another world because he's looking for his parents."

Complex stuff for a kids book, but Darby says it was all in his head.

"I have two boys and even when I was a kid, I used to think about this stuff - adventure ... science and put these things together," he said.

He says it's a book for reluctant readers and is more of an active "funny" read.

Darby says he found the time to write the book during "trailer time" while he was filming in Los Angeles.


The Kiwi comedian says he found time to write during ‘trailer time” while filming in LA. Source: Breakfast
