'Inseparable' Bachelorette NZ couple in coronavirus lockdown together

Earlier this week, reality TV fans watched as New Zealand's first Bachelorettes, Lily McManus and Lesina Nakhid-Schuster, made their final choices on the show's season finale.

While Lesina made the tough decision to choose herself, Lily left hand-in-hand with Wanaka-based clothing designer Ritchie Boyens.

But while the finale may have only just aired, it's been five months since filming wrapped. That has helped make the new couple the "king and queen of isolation", having to keep their relationship quiet until now, Ritchie told TVNZ's Breakfast today.

During that time, the two have spent as much time as they can together, Lily said.

"We went to Australia, I've met his family, he's met mine," she explained. "We've just kind of been a little bit inseparable for the last five months to make sure we're as strong as we can be for this weird time."

Ritchie said all of the contestants were respectful of the decision that Lesina made in the end, saying it was hard for all of them.

"It was tough for us all to go through, and for Lesina to make the decision she did, we're proud of her and we respect that."