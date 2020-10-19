Indira Stewart welcomed onto TVNZ1's Breakfast show with kind words from viewers

Breakfast's new newsreader has this morning been welcomed onto the show with kind words from viewers and co-hosts John Campbell and Jenny-May Clarkson.

Indira Stewart was appointed the role last month.

"Loving the diversity team," one viewer wrote in, while others praised her smile and clear presenting.

"Thank you so much to everyone that is sending that feedback, I don't know who's paying you or if you're related to me," Stewart joked.

"But I'll take it and I appreciate it, thank you."

Stewart has taken over the role from Clarkson, who now co-hosts the show with John Campbell.

She joined the team from RNZ, where she previously hosted the First Up show, and has worked at RNZ Pacific and ABC Melbourne.