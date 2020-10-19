TODAY |

Indira Stewart welcomed onto TVNZ1's Breakfast show with kind words from viewers

Source:  1 NEWS

Breakfast's new newsreader has this morning been welcomed onto the show with kind words from viewers and co-hosts John Campbell and Jenny-May Clarkson.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was a high energy debut alongside John Campbell, Jenny-May Clarkson and Matty McLean. Source: Breakfast

Indira Stewart was appointed the role last month. 

"Loving the diversity team," one viewer wrote in, while others praised her smile and clear presenting.

"Thank you so much to everyone that is sending that feedback, I don't know who's paying you or if you're related to me," Stewart joked.

"But I'll take it and I appreciate it, thank you."

Stewart has taken over the role from Clarkson, who now co-hosts the show with John Campbell.

She joined the team from RNZ, where she previously hosted the First Up show, and has worked at RNZ Pacific and ABC Melbourne.

Breakfast executive producer Jonathan Williams earlier said he was delighted a journalist with Stewart's experience was joining the team.

Entertainment
TVNZ
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:06
National needs to take a 'damn good look at itself', Paula Bennett says following election loss
2
Greens outline priorities in negotiations with Labour - 'Policy gains rather than the job titles'
3
Health Minister was told about Covid-19 community case just before polls closed
4
As Labour mulls whether to team up with Greens, Helen Clark says 'politics needs long term relationships'
5
Māori Party resurgence sign of 'a lot of dissatisfaction' with Labour - expert
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

US TV network NBC holds fast to Trump town hall despite celebrity anger
00:59

John Legend dedicates Billboard Awards performance to wife Chrissy after miscarriage

Labour promises $75 million in contestable NZ On Air funding for newsrooms

New information about death of Rotorua mother to be released on Police Ten 7