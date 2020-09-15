TODAY |

Indira Stewart named as new Breakfast news reader

Source:  1 NEWS

Indira Stewart has today been named as new Breakfast newsreader.

Breakfast Newsreader Indira Stewart Source: Supplied

She takes over the role from Jenny-May Clarkson, who now co-hosts the show with John Campbell.

Stewart joins from RNZ, where she hosts the First Up show, and has previously worked at RNZ Pacific and ABC Melbourne.

“I’m thrilled to be joining TVNZ and the Breakfast team," she said.

The Breakfast team, from left, Indira Stewart, Jenny-May Clarkson, John Campbell and Matt McLean. Source: Supplied

"I’m excited about this next step in my career and it’s a privilege to be able to share the most important news stories of the day with the Breakfast viewers."

Breakfast executive producer Jonathan Williams said he was delighted a journalist with Stewart's experience was joining the team.

She will join Clarkson, Campbell and Matty McLean later this year. 

It can also be confirmed Chris Chang will be the permanent presenter on Midday. 

Entertainment
TVNZ
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
Kiwi woman accused of 'horrific' axe killing of ex-partner in Sydney
2
Fair Go story sparks complaints about faulty Fisher & Paykel appliances
3
Air NZ sells 70,000 seats in six hours after rules relaxed
4
Labour promises to extend free school lunches to a quarter of Kiwi kids if returned to power
5
Winston Peters accuses Cabinet of cherry picking Covid-19 data to bolster Alert Level 2 decision
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
06:25

Kiwi reporter shares how she was duped into working for Russian agency trying to influence US election
01:20

'Children, please!' - UK MP's kids interrupt interview with face painting, bed jumping

Stan Walker adds more shows to 2020 book tour

Gwyneth Paltrow's controversial Goop Lab renewed for second season