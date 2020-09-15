Indira Stewart named as new Breakfast news reader

Indira Stewart has today been named as new Breakfast newsreader.

Breakfast Newsreader Indira Stewart Source: Supplied

She takes over the role from Jenny-May Clarkson, who now co-hosts the show with John Campbell.

Stewart joins from RNZ, where she hosts the First Up show, and has previously worked at RNZ Pacific and ABC Melbourne.

“I’m thrilled to be joining TVNZ and the Breakfast team," she said.

The Breakfast team, from left, Indira Stewart, Jenny-May Clarkson, John Campbell and Matt McLean. Source: Supplied

"I’m excited about this next step in my career and it’s a privilege to be able to share the most important news stories of the day with the Breakfast viewers."

Breakfast executive producer Jonathan Williams said he was delighted a journalist with Stewart's experience was joining the team.

She will join Clarkson, Campbell and Matty McLean later this year.