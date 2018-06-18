 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Incredibles 2 crushes animation US box-office record with $NZ259 million opening weekend

share

Source:

Associated Press

The combined powers of superheroes, the Pixar brand and a draught of family-friendly films helped "Incredibles 2" become the best animated opening of all time, the biggest PG-rated launch ever and the 8th highest film launch overall.

This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15. (Disney/Pixar via AP)

This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15. (Disney/Pixar via AP)

Source: Associated Press

Disney estimated that the film earned $US180 million ($259 million NZD) in its first weekend in North American theatres — far surpassing industry analysts' loftiest expectations which had the film pegged for a $US120 to $US140 million debut.

The previous animation record-holder was another Pixar sequel, "Finding Dory," which had a $US135 million ($US195 million NZD) launch in 2016.

It was Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" that held the record for a PG debut with $US174.8 million ($252 million NZD) in 2017.

"You don't get to this level of opening without appealing to everyone whether you're a fan of animation, superheroes or just out to have a good time and want to see a good movie," said Cathleen Taff, the head of distribution for Walt Disney Studios. "We had a film that had something for all ages."

According to Disney, adults made up 31 percent of the audience, families accounted for 57 percent and teens 11 percent.

"Incredibles 2" comes 14 years after "The Incredibles," which at the time boasted one of the biggest animated openings ever, and picks up right where the first film left off with the superhero family. Brad Bird returned to write and direct the sequel, which has been overwhelmingly well-received by both critics and audiences.

"This is one of the biggest over-performances I've ever seen," said comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "To over-perform by $US40 million means everyone underestimated the power of animation to draw huge audiences."

"Incredibles 2" is also the second biggest ever June debut, behind only "Jurassic World" ($300 million NZD), which has its own sequel preparing to take a bite out of the box office when its opens in North America next weekend.

It knocked "Ocean's 8" to a distant second in its second weekend in theaters with $US19.6 million ($28 million NZD). "Ocean's 8" still managed to outdo the non-"Incredibles" newcomers, like the R-rated comedy "Tag," also a Warner Bros. release, which opened in third place with $US14.6 million ($21 million NZD).

After a slow early June, the box office overall is now running around 6 per cent ahead of where it was last year and will likely continue that growth next weekend when "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" launches stateside.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included.

Final domestic figures will be released Monday (USD).

1."Incredibles 2," $180 million ($51.5 million international).
2."Ocean's 8," $19.6 million ($19.3 million international).
3."Tag," $14.6 million ($1.4 million international).
4."Solo: A Star Wars Story," $9.1 million ($5.2 million international).
5."Deadpool 2," $8.8 million ($9.8 million international).
6."Hereditary," $7 million ($5.7 million international).
7."Superfly," $6.3 million.
8."Avengers: Infinity War," $5.3 million ($3.1 million international).
9."Adrift," $2.1 million ($453,000 international).
10."Book Club," $1.9 million ($730,000 international).

Related

Movies

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Two 24-hour strikes will be held in July, after the union rejected a payment of $2000, and pay rise.

Live stream: Will nurses take strike action? Watch as union announce decision in Wellington

00:17
2
The footage shows two students fighting, before others become involved.

'Suspension meetings scheduled' after vicious schoolyard fight filmed at Ashburton College

03:29
3
New Zealand Nurses Organisation manger Cee Payne says they hope DHB's new employment offer out today is a "clear pay boost".

Nurses union says they have 'strongly rejected' latest pay offer from DHB, with strikes still possible


01:02
4
Hansen says he would like to see a way of keeping players 'in the park' after situations like the one Benjamin Fall suffered.

Red cards don't always ruin a contest and what else we learned from All Blacks' second Test against France

00:24
5
The wife of More FM radio host Simon Barnett is now two weeks into radiation therapy, following brain surgery.

Simon Barnett's wife Jodi 'responding really well' after two weeks of radiation therapy for malignant brain tumour


00:17
The footage shows two students fighting, before others become involved.

'Suspension meetings scheduled' after vicious schoolyard fight filmed at Ashburton College

The email from a "concerned parent" says the fight began over an alleged stolen bike.


23:03
Three gay men spoke about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and Sunday goes undercover to find people offering it.

'Pray the gay away' – Homosexual conversion therapy happening in NZ

Three gay men spoke to TVNZ1's Sunday about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and the programme went undercover to find people offering it.


00:13
The 28-year-old American seized control of the US Open with a wedge to 3½ feet for birdie on the par-5 16th.

Brooks Koepka wins US Open, makes history as first back-to-back champion since 1989

American becomes just the third man since 1945 to achieve the feat.


MetService's thunderstorm outlook for Monday June 18, with a rain radar image from about 9.10am.

Taranaki, Auckland, BOP in firing line as thunderstorms move across the North Island from the west today

MetService warns a "small coastal tornado" is even possible in Taranaki.

Concept of having headache after global party. Close up low-angle photo of empty green transparent beer bottles lying on nappy beige carpet, guy with nausea sitting on sofa in ob blurred background

Dunedin man unwittingly rents house to 14-year-old on Airbnb, who trashes it in 'out of control underage party'

About 100 young teenagers were dispersed by police on Saturday night.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 