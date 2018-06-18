Incredibles 2 crushes animation US box-office record with $NZ259 million opening weekend

The combined powers of superheroes, the Pixar brand and a draught of family-friendly films helped "Incredibles 2" become the best animated opening of all time, the biggest PG-rated launch ever and the 8th highest film launch overall.

This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15. (Disney/Pixar via AP) Source: Associated Press

Disney estimated that the film earned $US180 million ($259 million NZD) in its first weekend in North American theatres — far surpassing industry analysts' loftiest expectations which had the film pegged for a $US120 to $US140 million debut.

The previous animation record-holder was another Pixar sequel, "Finding Dory," which had a $US135 million ($US195 million NZD) launch in 2016.

It was Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" that held the record for a PG debut with $US174.8 million ($252 million NZD) in 2017.

"You don't get to this level of opening without appealing to everyone whether you're a fan of animation, superheroes or just out to have a good time and want to see a good movie," said Cathleen Taff, the head of distribution for Walt Disney Studios. "We had a film that had something for all ages."

According to Disney, adults made up 31 percent of the audience, families accounted for 57 percent and teens 11 percent.

"Incredibles 2" comes 14 years after "The Incredibles," which at the time boasted one of the biggest animated openings ever, and picks up right where the first film left off with the superhero family. Brad Bird returned to write and direct the sequel, which has been overwhelmingly well-received by both critics and audiences.

"This is one of the biggest over-performances I've ever seen," said comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "To over-perform by $US40 million means everyone underestimated the power of animation to draw huge audiences."

"Incredibles 2" is also the second biggest ever June debut, behind only "Jurassic World" ($300 million NZD), which has its own sequel preparing to take a bite out of the box office when its opens in North America next weekend.

It knocked "Ocean's 8" to a distant second in its second weekend in theaters with $US19.6 million ($28 million NZD). "Ocean's 8" still managed to outdo the non-"Incredibles" newcomers, like the R-rated comedy "Tag," also a Warner Bros. release, which opened in third place with $US14.6 million ($21 million NZD).

After a slow early June, the box office overall is now running around 6 per cent ahead of where it was last year and will likely continue that growth next weekend when "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" launches stateside.

