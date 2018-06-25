'Incredible musicians' - Stan Walker hails Auckland backing band The Levites as the best session musicians in Australasia

Kiwi singing star Stan Walker is describing an Auckland backing band as the best session musicians in Australasia.

The Levites are made up of Christmas Ropati and the Nansen brothers Ross, Jacob and Junior.

Seven Sharp reports they started playing in church in Mount Roskill, hence the name Levites, from the Old Testament priestly tribe.

Stan Walker sings their praises.

"From the moment that I met them I was blown away. They were incredible men off the stage, and incredible musicians, artists, on stage," Walker said.

The Levites' big break came after Stan Walker using them as his backing band.

"I've given them so many crazy ideas that sometimes don't make sense. And they say 'yes', and they find a way to make them happen," Walker said.

The Levites say Stan Walker is "a little brother" to them.

Other clients of The Levites include international act Parson James.