Imagine if you could tie your shoelaces with just one hand

Tim Wilson 

Seven Sharp Reporter

A US Paralympian has devised a way to do it.
Tim Wilson

Paralympics

00:21
1
Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.

Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across NZ today

01:52
2
Locals have told a government delegation that it's not the only lifeline they need.

New $50 million wharf on Chatham Islands a mammoth logistic effort

00:27
3
The renowned physicist has died at the age of 76 today.

Stephen Hawking remembered: Much loved scientist reflects on Eddie Redmayne's portrayal of him in film The Theory of Everything

4

Labour MP explains she 'went to bed early' at youth camp where teens were allegedly sexually assaulted

5

Security breach at Christchurch Airport delays flights

02:00
The renowned scientist has celebrated his 75th birthday, a milestone he hadn't expected to make.

Stephen Hawking praised by University of Cambridge vice-chancellor for leaving 'indelible legacy' of popularising science and maths

Professor Stephen Toope said the 76-year-old Hawking, who died at his home in Cambridge, England today will be missed all over the world.

00:27
The renowned physicist has died at the age of 76 today.

Obituary: Stephen Hawking, the physicist whose vision of humanity's place in the universe captivated millions across the world

Hawking was known for groundbreaking work on black-holes and popular best-selling book: A Brief History of Time.

02:00
The renowned scientist has celebrated his 75th birthday, a milestone he hadn't expected to make.

'An extraordinary man' - World-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76

His family has just released a statement confirming the news.

01:38
The PM says her party is now taking "ownership of the issue" of sexual assault allegations arising from the February event.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern admits Labour handled youth camp and sexual assault allegations 'badly as a party'

In a press conference today the Prime Minister said: "We are taking ownership of this issue".

02:16
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Decent weather in the North Island, some showers down south

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
