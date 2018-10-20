 

'I'm not going anywhere' - Swift shakes off rain at Perth show, en route to NZ

AAP
Reputation is so important to Taylor Swift that she wrote an entire album centred on the theme, and now her Australian fans are getting to see her perform the songs in a stadium tour.

"I did a lot of thinking about what is it about a reputation that makes us feel so anxious," Swift told the crowd at Optus Stadium in Perth last night.

Swift will also visit Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before making her way to New Zealand for her show at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on November 9.

Taylor Swift 'Reputation' Stadium Tour at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
"If your reputation doesn't line up with who you think you are, like if someone spreads a rumour about you that isn't true, some gossipy story gets back to you and you're like, 'that's not how that happened', that can be really damaging to us," she told the crowd. 

"I think it causes a lot of stress in our lives to think that people could be spreading things about us that just aren't accurate, so I wrote an entire album about that.

"We're all looking for something that feels real, either real love or real friendship, or someone we can really trust, someone who's really going to be honest with us," the pop star added.

The multiple Grammy Award winner performed hits including Shake it Off, Bad Blood, I Did Something Bad, Gorgeous and We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

The show featured confetti, fireworks, giant blow-up snakes, dancers in elaborate costumes, a few acoustic songs and huge screens to make the setting more intimate.

The 50,900 fans who came through the gates were also given wristbands that lit up during the two-hour show, which could not be dampened by the slight drizzle of rain.

"I'm not going anywhere, no matter what," Swift said after she felt a drop of rain.

It was Swift's first time back in Perth since 2013 and she noted with pride that she was the first female artist to perform at the new stadium, having followed in the footsteps of her good friend Ed Sheeran, who was the first musical act at the venue in March.

"You know I've been here (in Perth) before but it's still a dream come true to be here," she told her fans.

