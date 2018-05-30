 

Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.
Police don't believe Lovepreet Brar, the man at the centre of the driver's licence saga, was working alone.

Most read story: Former AA worker took more than $56k in bribes for licences

Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

The 17-year-old appeared in court today, accused of the manslaughter of Goran Milosavljevic.

Canterbury shopper vents at supermarket overcharging after avocado advertised at $2.99 costs $6

Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

After winning two Rugby World Cups, Nonu has been playing in France.

'I have decided to take a step back from rugby to spend time with my family' - All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu puts playing career on hold

Overhaul of New Zealand's water system in the pipeline

Speaking to the Water Summit in Wellington today, local government minister Nanaia Mahuta said a "step change" was needed.

NZ psychologists 'very cold, robotic' toward Maori says Waikato pyschologist

Michelle Levy has taken her concerns to the Waitangi Tribunal.

Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about a former aide to Barack Obama.

New York Times: Roseanne Barr self destructs with racist tweet

The sudden cancellation of a hit show — it had the highest ratings of a new TV series in years — because of off-screen controversy was almost without precedent.

Archaeologists, however, are being hampered by souvenir hunters, and the Defence Force has concerns too.

Watch: 'It's very rare' – suspected 19th century shipwreck exposed on Auckland's rugged Muriwai Beach

Made of kauri and pohutukawa, archaeologists say it's likely to be a 19th century schooner that traded on the North Island's west coast.


The TVNZ 1 Breakfast newsreader says he's often embarrassed to correct people who mispronounce his name, as he applauded a Super Rugby campaign addressing the issue.

'Flat-tyre, Fat-tower, Fa'afoi' - Breakfast's Daniel Faitaua recalls shocking attempts at pronouncing his name, as Super Rugby stars encourage Kiwis to say theirs correctly

Daniel has also been mistaken for former TVNZ weather presenter turned politician Tamati Coffey.


 
