Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Speaking to the Water Summit in Wellington today, local government minister Nanaia Mahuta said a "step change" was needed.
Michelle Levy has taken her concerns to the Waitangi Tribunal.
The sudden cancellation of a hit show — it had the highest ratings of a new TV series in years — because of off-screen controversy was almost without precedent.
Made of kauri and pohutukawa, archaeologists say it's likely to be a 19th century schooner that traded on the North Island's west coast.
Daniel has also been mistaken for former TVNZ weather presenter turned politician Tamati Coffey.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ