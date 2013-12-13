TODAY |

Idris Elba rushes to aid of fan having a seizure during play

Bang Showbiz
Idris Elba rushed to the aid of a fan who suffered a seizure during his play.

The Luther star leapt off stage to help Amanda Bilington when he saw she was having a fit in the audience at the Upper Campfield Market in Manchester during the preview of his new production Tree yesterday.

The 33-year-old theatre-goer - who suffers from regular seizures due to an undiagnosed condition - didn't realise the 46-year-old actor was standing by her side until she regained consciousness a little while later and he continued to stay with her until the paramedics arrived to take over her care.

Mrs Bilington told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I would love to thank him personally, but doubt I will cross paths with him, he's very famous."

Meanwhile, although Idris is busy with the play at the moment, the Mountain Between Us actor - who is married to Sabrina Dhowre and has children Isan, 17, and five-year-old Winston from previous relationships - needs "balance" because he wants to spend as much time as possible with his loved ones.

He said recently: "Everything's a balance in life. I have to do the work, because it's a popular time for me, and it's best to have that. But also: I'm madly in love with my wife and my children.

"At home, I'm not famous: I'm me. And to my team and my family and the people that I work with every day when we build what we build, we're not famous. You know what I mean? It's day one every day."

Idris Elba. Source: Bang Showbiz
