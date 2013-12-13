Idris Elba feels 'incredibly lucky' to fully recover from Covid-19

Idris Elba feels "incredibly lucky" to have fully recovered from Covid-19.

Idris Elba. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 48-year-old actor tested positive for coronavirus back in March last year, but didn't suffer any serious symptoms and made a full recovery without any "residual side effects".

And the Concrete Cowboys star has now said he knows how lucky he is to have had an easy time with the virus, which has claimed the lives of almost three million people worldwide.

He told USA Today: "I don't suffer any residual effects and during my time with Covid, I was asymptomatic. But I guess I feel incredibly lucky to have not gone down the worst route and thus it's given me a slightly different perspective on life, a little bit more of a new lease on life.

"There are things that I've always wanted to do and haven't done that I'm doing and want to do and pursuing. Personal things, small goals, things that I just put aside, things that I just said, 'Oh, I'll do that one day,' but now I'm doing."

Idris was one of the first celebrities to announce he had contracted Covid-19, and said at the time he wasn't "panicking" about his diagnosis because he didn't have any symptoms.

He shared on social media: "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing ... No panic. (sic)"

But the Pacific Rim star later said he was worried about his health because he has asthma, which could have made his Covid symptoms worse.

He said: "I have a respiratory issue, and I've had asthma all my life, so catching corona was definitely not on my bucket list at all. But even my asthma is OK. I don't feel any restriction with my breathing or my lungs. I haven't been coughing too much, I generally feel OK.