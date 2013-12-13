Idris Elba adds author to his CV with global children's books deal

Idris Elba has added author to his CV after he signed a global multi-book deal with HarperCollins for a series of children's books.

Idris Elba. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 48-year-old actor, DJ, producer, songwriter, and rapper is set to publish picture books and fiction penned with his writing partner Robyn Charteris, who was an episode writer on children’s TV show Thomas the Tank Engine's Thomas & Friends and a scribe for UK soap opera Crossroads.

The Luther star’s stories are inspired by his teenage daughter Isan, 19, whose mother is Idris’ first wife Kim Norgaard.

He said in a statement: "I feel privileged to have the opportunity to bring stories inspired by my daughter to life with my incredible partner Robyn Charteris, and the powerhouse team at HarperCollins.”

Executive publisher at HarperCollins Children's Books, Ann-Janine Murtagh, commented: "From the outset, Idris had a very clear vision of the characters and stories he has imagined, and is passionate about creating books that will appeal to all children."