Iconic Kiwi band Th' Dudes to be inducted into New Zealand Hall of Fame

Th’ Dudes – whose founding members include Dave Dobbyn, Peter Urlich and the late Ian Morris, are famous for hits including ‘Bliss’ and ‘Be Mine Tonight’. They will be inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards in November.

The surviving members will celebrate the band’s induction with a performance at the awards ceremony, to be held on November 14 at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Started by Ian Morris, Peter Urlich (vocals), Dave Dobbyn (guitar, vocals) and Peter Coleman (bass) at Sacred Heart College in 1975, Th’ Dudes rocketed into music stardom in the late 1970s.

They started out playing covers at surf clubs and private parties, but once new members Bruce Hambling (drums) and Lez White (bass) joined, it wasn’t long before they began creating songs of their own.

Forty years on, Th’ Dudes’ legacy remains. Despite only releasing two albums, the band set a standard in original songwriting, in stage performance, and album production.

Peter was the perfect frontman: confident, good-looking, and a natural showman in any era. Bruce and Lez were one of New Zealand’s most idiosyncratic rhythm sections: Bruce’s solidity balanced Lez’ flamboyance.

Guitarists and songwriters Dave and the late Ian effortlessly created catchy hooks and bouncy guitar riffs that resonated with music fans of the era.

Th’ Dudes released their debut album Right First Time in 1979. Their second album Where Are The Boys? was released in 1980, shortly before the group disbanded.

When TV show Radio With Pictures and Rip It Up magazine announced Th’ Dudes’ demise, both outlets expressed regret that the band’s short-lived career would mean they wouldn’t get the credit they deserved.

Since then, the group has undertaken select tour dates over the years, last reforming in 2006. Their songs have lasted decades and are still included among the classics of Aotearoa.

Th’ Dudes and their legacy will be celebrated along with this year’s winners at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards on November 14. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Three from 8.30pm.