Iconic British music magazine NME to stop print editions

British music magazine NME, which helped mold musical tastes for several generations, will stop publishing its weekly print edition.

Lorde on the front page of British music magazine NME, that will no longer have a print edition beyond this week after being founded in 1952. Source: Supplied

Publisher Time Inc. UK said Wednesday that it will be "focusing investment on further expanding NME's digital audience".

The final weekly edition will appear Friday.

Founded in 1952 as New Musical Express, the magazine became essential reading for fans and a coveted platform for musicians through the eras of Beatlemania, prog-rock, punk, indie and more.

News of its print demise triggered a wave of nostalgia from fans and bands with many tweeting images of their favorite covers and the hashtag #RIPNME.