Hunt for the Wilderpeople helps set NZ cinema box office record

Director Taita Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople has helped to produce another record-breaking year at the New Zealand box office.

Total gross revenues for 2016 were $206.6 million, the NZ Motion Picture Distributors' Association said.

This was up 6.8 per cent from the previous record of $193 million set in 2015.

Leading the way was Hunt for the Wilderpeople, which took in $12.18 million, making it the biggest local title ever and the sixth biggest movie of all time in New Zealand.

Finding Dory came in second at just over $7 million while Star Wars: The Force Awakens took in $5.5 million in 2016. Combined with its 2015 take, this episode of Star Wars took in a total of $14.6 million.

Top 10 Movies in New Zealand: