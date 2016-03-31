Hunt for the Wilderpeople helps set NZ cinema box office record

Sources:| NZN
Director Taita Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople has helped to produce another record-breaking year at the New Zealand box office.
Total gross revenues for 2016 were $206.6 million, the NZ Motion Picture Distributors' Association said.
This was up 6.8 per cent from the previous record of $193 million set in 2015.
Leading the way was Hunt for the Wilderpeople, which took in $12.18 million, making it the biggest local title ever and the sixth biggest movie of all time in New Zealand.
Finding Dory came in second at just over $7 million while Star Wars: The Force Awakens took in $5.5 million in 2016. Combined with its 2015 take, this episode of Star Wars took in a total of $14.6 million.
Top 10 Movies in New Zealand:
1. Hunt for the Wilderpeople $12.18m
2. Finding Dory $7.07m
3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens $5.47m
4. Suicide Squad $5.33m
5. Deadpool $5.18m
6. The Jungle Book $5.03m
7. Captain America: Civil War $4.87m
8. Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice $4.82m
9. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $4.65m
10. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them $4.54m
