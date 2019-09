Nine hundred movie props from films including Brave Heart, Gladiator, X-Men and Star Wars are going up for auction in London.

For $200,000 could get you a complete Batman suit worn by Michael Keaton, $60,000 for Halle Berry's Storm X suit and $120,000 for Russell Crowe's Gladiator armour.

Another big ticket item is a Storm Trooper helmet priced at $250,000 from the 1977 Star Wars movie.