TODAY |

Huge surge for video game industry with Covid-19 lockdowns around the world

Source:  1 NEWS

It makes more money than Hollywood, and Covid-19 lockdowns across the globe have meant a huge surge in video gaming as people spend more time indoors.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Gaming looks likely to cement its place as the most popular form of entertainment in the world. Source: BBC

With big players Xbox and Playstation releasing new consoles next month, gaming looks likely to cement its place as one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the world.

Global revenues for gaming have leapt from less than $20 billion annually a decade ago, to a projected $200 billion within the next three years, the BBC reports.

The growth is being driven by both smartphones and consoles.

"One of the key technologies for us in the games industry is digital distribution across a global population," says Jason Kingsley, chief executive of Rebellion, a gaming development company in the UK.

"The more people we can connect to with our games, the more people can play them."

It's a way of life for many globally. The biggest growth is in gaming on mobile phones, with an estimated 2.6 billion playing some sort of game on their smartphones.

Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Infamous bikie executed at his Queensland home
2
Elderly couple brace to tie themselves to trees to protect their Waikato bird sanctuary
3
Lonely landslide possible for Labour as coalition partners slump in polls
4
Fair Go: Sparks fly over who should pay for Dunedin repair shop's spark plugs error
5
Fair Go: Christchurch woman shocked by $8000 electricity bill
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Jane Fonda quits shopping to help save the planet

US talk show host James Corden mocks Trump over Covid-19 health claims

Meghan Trainor pregnant with first child
00:42

Six60, L.A.B, Benee among Aotearoa Music Awards finalists