House made famous by Australian TV series Kath and Kim opens doors to public

Look at moi, look at moi, look at moi.

The house made famous by hit Australian TV series Kath and Kim is opening its doors to the public.

It's a house that's been described as "noice", different and unusual - and it still has most of the original interior.

"The tiles are original, and I believe the benchtops are original, and just the cupboards – same cupboard faces but they have been painted by the previous owner," homeowner Jo Kelly told Nine News.

The property sold for $1.5 million in 2016, and is now raising money for a brain cancer charity.

The open home is a one-day-only event, with the home to undergo renovations afterwards.

The property has been opened to fans for one day only to raise money for a brain cancer charity. Source: Breakfast
