House of Cards to resume taping minus star Kevin Spacey amid sexual misconduct allegations

Associated Press

Production is resuming next year on the sixth and final season of "House of Cards."

The hit show was forced to take a break following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey.
Taping of the political drama was halted in October amid sexual misconduct allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

Netflix Chief Content Office Ted Sarandos told a conference today of the decision, Variety reported.

In November, Netflix said it wouldn't be involved with the series if Spacey remained. Producer Media Rights Capital suspended him.

The eight-episode season will focus on co-star Robin Wright. No release date has been announced.

Netflix has said the decision to end the series was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a teenager in 1986. He said he didn't recall it, but allegations by other men followed.

Spacey's rep has said he is seeking unspecified treatment.

