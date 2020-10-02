TODAY |

Hotly anticipated trailer released for sequel to 2006 hit film Borat

Borat is back. Sacha Baron Cohen has filmed a sequel to his 2006 film Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan that Amazon plans to release before the US election on November 3.

The streaming giant confirmed this week that it has acquired worldwide rights to the film. It's reportedly titled: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Reports have steadily accumulated about the project throughout the summer as it was filmed in secret during the pandemic. In early July, Rudy Giuliani called the police on Cohen after an interview in which Cohen emerged in character. Giuliani told Page Six: "This guy comes running in wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace."

In June, Cohen appeared at a far-right rally in Olympia, Washington, posing as a sponsor of the event. He led the crowd in a racially charged singalong.

Cohen originated the character of Borat Sagdiyev, a fictional Kazakh journalist, on his series Da Ali G Show. The 2006 film, directed by Larry Charles, grossed US$262 million (NZ$394 million) worldwide and was nominated for best adapted screenplay.

